Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.