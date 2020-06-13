Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 17,600 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.