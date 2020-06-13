Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Beigene worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,559.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

