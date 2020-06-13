Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

