Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

