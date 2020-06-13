Citigroup Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

