Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

