First Foundation Advisors Purchases 17,565 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 12.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $187.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

