Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.