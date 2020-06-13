Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,363 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $380,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

