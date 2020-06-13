Jefferies Financial Group Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

