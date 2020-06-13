Jefferies Financial Group Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.
Starbucks stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.
In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
