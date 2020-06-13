$306.77 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $306.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.80 million and the highest is $343.30 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $526.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,486,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,810 shares of company stock worth $6,723,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

