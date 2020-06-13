Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Yext by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Yext by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,946. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

