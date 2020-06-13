Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Jun 13th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

