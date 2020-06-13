Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

