Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.