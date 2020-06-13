Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of WideOpenWest worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.