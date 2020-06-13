Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $447,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.