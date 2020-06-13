Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 158,587 Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

