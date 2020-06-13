Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBL. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.