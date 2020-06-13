Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

