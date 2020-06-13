Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $461,000 in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPX Flow during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
