Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $461,000 in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPX Flow during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

