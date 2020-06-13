Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $897,014,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $262,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $105,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $92,054,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.