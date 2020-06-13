BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 135,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

