ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 1444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

