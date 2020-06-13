Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $394.73

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $394.73 and last traded at $390.32, with a volume of 22239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

