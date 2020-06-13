BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 705.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Providence Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Providence Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

The Providence Service stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 0.85. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

