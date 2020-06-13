BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 180,213 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 720,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

