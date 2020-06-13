Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $91,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

