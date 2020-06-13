BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,914 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.22 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.