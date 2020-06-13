Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

