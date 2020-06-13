Citigroup Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Vicor by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 343.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. BWS Financial began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $796,238.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

