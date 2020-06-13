Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Avanos Medical worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

