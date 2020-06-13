Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after buying an additional 1,229,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after buying an additional 1,127,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after buying an additional 825,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 708,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

