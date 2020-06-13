Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solid repair and remodeling activity and ample liquidity have been benefiting Louisiana-Pacific to tide over the pandemic. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over its bottom-line growth potential. Also, business transformation strategy, efficient cost-reduction plan along with the recent revival of the housing market bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes pose a serious concern. Due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, it has suspended SmartSide Strand revenue projection and the share repurchase plan for 2020. It has also reduced mill operating schedules to balance production and demand.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

LPX stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $59,421,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,809,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 297.9% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,604 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 766,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

