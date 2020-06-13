Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $132,412.48 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Dan Goldstein sold 101 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $10,273.72.

On Friday, May 15th, Dan Goldstein sold 42 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $4,218.48.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88.

On Monday, April 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

