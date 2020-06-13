Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Trading Up 9.1%

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 155,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 31,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

