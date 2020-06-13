Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

EXEL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,250 shares of company stock worth $15,687,434 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

