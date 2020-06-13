BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 198,183 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,506,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.48 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at $377,268.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

