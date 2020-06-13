BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.48 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,262 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 140,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

