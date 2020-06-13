Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 50,376 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 18,252.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Myokardia worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

In other news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYOK opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.33. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

