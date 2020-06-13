NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 3,975,120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 61,672,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.