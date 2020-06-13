BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Graham by 275.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.31 and a 200 day moving average of $482.89. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

