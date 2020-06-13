BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Essent Group worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after acquiring an additional 863,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 275,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

