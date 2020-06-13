BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 14,840 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 720,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 138,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of EBS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

