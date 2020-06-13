JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 140.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $523,128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 273,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,845 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

