Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,541 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,442 shares of company stock worth $766,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

