Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 619.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of AAR worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of AAR by 70.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 221,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 586,649 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of AAR by 118.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 83,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AAR by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $23.28 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

