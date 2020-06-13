Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.