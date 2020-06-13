Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 731.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 330,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,317 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

